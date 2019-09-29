Sister Mariam Thresia, to be declared a Saint on October 13, gets special mention in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to sister Mariam Thresia. While speaking on 'Mann Ki Baat' programme. He said that it was matter of pride for every India that she will be canonised in the Vatican City by Pope Francis, adding that she had dedicated her life for the betterment of people and humanity and has set an example for the world. Sister Mariam will be canonised in the Vatican City by Pope Francis on October 13, where the founder of Congregation of the Sisters of Holy Family will be pronounced a saint.