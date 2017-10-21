Sir Tom Jones claims he was sexually harassed in early days

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 21 (ANI): Sir Tom Jones has recently claimed that he was also sexually harassed in the early days of his career in the music industry.

While talking about the Harvey Weinstein allegations on BBC 5 Live's Afternoon Edition, the 'It's Not Unusual' hit-maker revealed he had been the subject of abuse.

"Things have always happened in the music industry as well," Jones said when asked if the music industry could see allegations like those surfacing in the film industry.

"There have been people complaining about publicists and different things that they've been expected to do to get a record contract, just like they'd do to get a film contract," he added.

The 77-year-old said he had been the subject of unwanted attention when he was starting out in the business.

Jones' career has spanned more than 50 years. He is now a coach on The Voice UK, where he helps guide the careers of young singers. (ANI)