Sinha showed mirror on economy with article: Shatrughan Sinha

New Delhi, Sep 28 (IANS) BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday backed the comments of former Finance Minister Yashwant Sinha as "revelatory", and said it showed the mirror on the current Indian economic condition.

"Mr. Yashwant Sinha is a true statesman and a tried and tested man of wisdom, who has proven himself as one of the best and most successful Finance Ministers of the country. He has shown the mirror on the economic condition of India and has hit the nail right on the head," the veteran actor-turned-politician said in a tweet.

"I am of the firm opinion that everything that has been written by Mr. Sinha is entirely in the party's and National interest," he said.

In a series of posts on Twitter, Sinha referred to a "dirty tricks" department out to malign the senior leader and advised them to reply point to point with their arguments to Sinha's newspaper article instead of evading it.

"Expectedly, motives are being ascribed to Mr. Sinha's observations... and we all know that the infamous and pervasive dirty tricks department is behind these dirty tricks.

"For those who are trying hard to sidetrack the issues raised by Yashwant Sinha..I want to say that you can have a difference of opinion. A democracy allows you to have one. But you should be able to rebut someone's views point by point, with strong and pointed arguments and not take recourse to evasive and general statements," he wrote.

He added that motives "of post or ministership" that are being ascribed to Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie -- another minister (Disinvestment) in the previous NDA government -- are baseless and neither had any such ambitions.

The former Finance Minister kicked up a little storm in his BJP party on Wednesday through a strongly worded critique on the state of Indian economy under the current government, saying that it was headed for a "hard landing".

In the article published in The Indian Express, the leader said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "claims he has seen poverty from close quarters (and) his Finance Minister (Arun Jaitley) is working overtime to make sure that all Indians also see it from equally close quarters".

