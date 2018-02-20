'Singham' franchise to be made into animation series

An animated version of Bollywood action-flick, 'Singham' is coming out soon. Franchise's director, Rohit Shetty has been working on the special installment in association with Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation. Titled 'Little Singham', the animated series will revolve around the character of same name that will essay the role of youngest "super cop" of India. The iconic 'Singham' pose and the popular dialogue "Aata Majhi Satakli" also made it to the trailer.