Singer Shaan performs at Bhubaneswar City Festival

The first edition of Bhubaneswar City Festival '.FEST' was kicked off on Saturday. The festival was inaugurated by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Famous singer Shaan sang his popular numbers to enthrall the gathering. Singing sensations Shankar Ehsaan Loy, Farhan Akhtar, Shaan and Sona Mohapatra are performing in the week-long festival. '.FEST' coincides with Hockey World Cup in Odisha. People in large numbers from parts of India are coming to enjoy the festival.