Singer Mika Singh criticised for calling Pakistan as 'Hamara Pakistan'

Singer Mika Singh has invited heavy criticism on micro-blogging site Twitter for calling Pakistan as 'Hamara Pakistan'. His use of words "Humara Pakistan" has triggered heavy criticism from some enraged Indians. The singer, who is likely to perform in Chicago and Houston on August 12 and 13, received criticism after the organisers of the show, posted a video of Mika briefing about his performance. In the video, Mika is heard saying that he's looking forward to celebrate the Independence Day of India and Pakistan. "Our India was liberated on August 15 and Hamara Pakistan on August 14 so I am bringing a special show for Hindustan and Pakistan on August 12," he said in the video that is doing rounds on the social media. This tweet, as expected, did not go down well with the Twitter users.