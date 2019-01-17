Singapore's Scoot airline to expand service in India

Chennai, Jan 17 (IANS) Low-cost airline Scoot, a part of the Singapore Airlines Group, on Thursday announced the addition of three new south Indian cities -- Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam -- to its global route map.

In a statement issued here, Scoot said the three new routes are due to be transferred over from sister airline SilkAir.

Following that, Scoot will be the only airline operating direct non-stop flights from Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam to Singapore.

"Flights from Trivandrum to Singapore will commence as soon as May 7, and flights from Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam will start from October 27, all subject to regulatory approval," the statement said.

In India, Scoot already operates seven existing routes from Amritsar, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Lucknow and Tiruchirappalli.

To commemorate the new routes, Scoot has introduced a major limited-time sale on flights from all its India points, including Trivandrum, Coimbatore and Visakhapatnam, from January 14 to 28 on its website.

One-way promotional fares (inclusive of tax) begin from Rs 4,500 for Economy FLY, for trips to 27 cities in Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam via Singapore.

"With three new cities, India is a big part of our growth in Asia this year. As we ramp up our operations in the region and establish a local team to help support our long-term objectives, customers can look forward to more affordable fares and innovative offerings from us," Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, was quoted as saying in the statement.

