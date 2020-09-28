Singaporeans slowly return to work

Singapore, Sep 28 (PTI) Singaporeans slowly returned to work on Monday as COVID-19 restrictions were eased further after the city-state saw a drop in the number of positive cases.

There was a slow but steady stream of workers who made their way from the Mass Rapid Transit (subway) station in Central Business District (CBD) of Singapore to their workplaces, The Straits Times reported.

The move to allow more employees to return to their workplaces was part of the easing of safe distancing measures announced by Health Minister Gan Kim Yong at a virtual press conference last Wednesday, as the number of COVID-19 cases in the community remained low.

Employers have been directed to ensure that safe management measures are in place in offices and that flexible working hours and staggered reporting times are also implemented.

In addition, employees must continue to work from home for at least half their working time, and no more than half of such employees are to be at the workplace at any point in time.

Events within the workplace, such as seminars, corporate retreats and annual general meetings, are also allowed to resume, although work-related events at external venues remain prohibited for now.

Eric Neo, the chief executive of investment company RF International Holdings, told the daily that the 'Government has done a good job in slowly opening up the economy and that the public has been very cognisant of safe distancing measures'.

Neo also felt that the returning CBD crowd in the past weeks creates a sense that 'the market is coming alive'.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health reported 15 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the national tally to 57,715.

There were two community cases who are foreigners holding work passes.

Monday’s cases also included six imported infections, all of whom were placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore.

The rest were migrant worker living in dormitories.

The five imported cases, reported on Sunday, came from India, Indonesia and the Philippines on September 15-25. They have been under 14-day Stay-Home-Notice.

Eight patients were discharged from hospital as of Sunday, taking the total recoveries to 57,367.

Thirty-one patients remain in hospital while 275 are recuperating and cared for at community facilities. PTI GS PMS PMS