Singaporean Deputy PM Swee Keat pays floral tribute to 'Bapu' at Raj Ghat

The Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore Heng Swee Keat paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat in the national capital on October 02. Deputy PM Swee Keat is on India visit to attend two-day Summit jointly organised by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and CII. Mahatma Gandhi's birthday on October 2 is celebrated worldwide as the 'International Day of Non-violence'. People across nation will celebrate birth anniversary of 'Bapu' today.