Singapore reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore, Oct 7 (PTI) Singapore on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases, including six imported cases, taking the national tally to 57,840.

Four of the new cases are from dormitories for migrant workers while other six are imported cases who have been placed on stay-home notice upon their arrival in Singapore, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The new infections take the national total to 57,840.

The four imported patients, reported on Tuesday, came from Japan, India, Nepal and Indonesia.

The ministry said they were all placed on 14-day stay-home notices on arrival here, and were tested while serving notice at dedicated facilities.

So far, 57,612 patients have fully recovered from the disease in Singapore. PTI GS PMS PMS