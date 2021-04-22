Singapore quarantines hundreds of foreign workers on COVID-19 reinfection concerns

Singapore, Apr 22 (PTI) Hundreds of foreign workers at Singapore's Westlite Woodlands dormitory were transferred out and quarantined on Thursday after fresh COVID-19 cases were detected at the housing camp in the last 24 hours.

On Wednesday, a 39-year-old systems engineer at an healthcare institution, who was in India from July 9 last year to Jan 24 this year, was listed as a new COVID-19 case, The Straits Times reported.

Similarly, 17 workers at Westlite Woodlands Dormitory have been found to be positive for COVID-19, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Thursday.

The 17 workers were detected as part of special testing operations at the dormitory after a 35-year-old Bangladeshi staying there was confirmed to have the coronavirus on Monday. The dormitory houses foreign workers.

These cases were immediately isolated and taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), said the Ministry of Health.

Elaborating, the health authority said the India-returned engineer has been working from home and has not returned to the workplace. He is asymptomatic and his case is currently unlinked.

On his return to Singapore, the man served his stay-home notice at a dedicated facility until February 7. He was negative for COVID-19 when tested then.

One of the places the workers from Westlite were taken to is Quality Hotel Marlow on Balestier Road, according to the Straits Times. The 240-room hotel is listed online as temporarily closed. About 15 buses had arrived at the dormitory in the morning to ferry the workers.

The Bangladeshi worker staying at the Westlite dormitory tested positive for the virus on Monday, despite receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The coronavirus has claimed 30 lives, along 60,904 confirmed infection, in Singapore so far. PTI GS IND