Singapore-India Hackathon 2019: PM Modi congratulates students for winning awards

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Singapore-India Hackathon 2019 at Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) in Chennai on September 30. PM Modi facilitated students and given award to the winners. While addressing the event, the Prime Minister congratulated the students those who won the prize for Singapore-India Hackathon 2019. He said, "I congratulate the winners of the Hackathon and each and every young friend assembled here. Your willingness to confront challenges and find workable solutions is of much great value than just winning a competition."