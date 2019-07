The Singapore High Court ordered authorities to freeze the bank account of BVI firm Pavilion Point Corporation. The firm is owned by fugitive diamond jeweller Nirav Modi's sister Purvi and brother-in-law Miank Mehta. The order was issued in connection with a multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam in India. which is being probed by the Enforcement Directorate. According to reports, there are at least Rs 44 crore in the account.