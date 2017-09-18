Singapore Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton produces champion's race as first-lap carnage sinks Sebastian Vettel

While only 12 drivers managed to finish the race, Ferrari and Sauber were the only two teams to not score points, and for a change, Lewis Hamilton winning was actually an unusual result.

The 2017 Singapore Grand Prix was supposed to be Sebastian Vettel and Ferrari's key race to beat Mercedes and overtake Lewis Hamilton in the Drivers' Championship. In fact, Vettel's best-case scenario was to win and then hope to have the Red Bull Racing duo and his teammate Kimi Raikkonen between him and his title rival Hamilton - thereby extracting maximum points to retake the lead in the championship. The best-case scenario played out in qualifying on Saturday as Vettel clinched pole position (his 49th) and Hamilton managing only fifth and hoping for a miracle on Sunday to limit damage to his championship hopes.

However, come Sunday, the worst-case scenario played out - between the start-line and the first corner, Max Verstappen, who was caught in a Ferrari sandwich ended up tagging Raikkonen who further tagged Vettel. Result? Raikkonen skid off the circuit in his Ferrari and took along with him Verstappen's Red Bull Racing car. The unluckiest driver on the grid, Fernando Alonso, was a victim of this clash as both the tangled cars knocked his McLaren and spun him a cool 360 degrees - half of the spin being done while he was airborne.

But the result of the carnage wasn't over yet. Vettel, who had parts of Raikkonen's front wing lodged onto his car, had his left side-pod heavily damaged leading to a leakage from his car. A corner after the Verstappen-Raikkonen carnage, Vettel spun on the lubricants leaked by his car, slammed the wall and lost the front wing and nose assembly of his car. While the championship contender tried to drive his car back to the pits with the hope to repair it, he was advised by his team to park the car, register a DNF (Did Not Finish) and take home zero points.

Moments after the crash, fans and pundits took to social media to present their analysis of the crash. For a change, we agree with the FIA's view that this was a racing incident and the blame couldn't be apportioned to a single driver. Yes, Vettel did swerve aggressively to fend-off Verstappen (who had a better start than Vettel) into the first corner, but there's almost no chance that Vettel knew that Verstappen had Raikkonen to his left and hence nowhere to go. Vettel's action at the start was questionable but not unusual.

Funnily enough for Ferrari, their social media handle was quick to apportion the blame to Verstappen. In fact, few fans were quick to point out and wonder post-race as to why Verstappen couldn't use his brakes and bail out of the Ferrari sandwich.

Firstly, it is easy for fans to speculate, especially after seeing multiple replays in slow motion - it is important to remember that he lived those moments in real-time and over 200kmph. Secondly, braking while under attack isn't necessarily why Red Bull Racing thinks he's worth $100 million. Ironically enough, when Verstappen may become available for 2019, Ferrari will be the first one to line up at his doorstep with a multi-million dollar contract. Such is life in Formula 1 and memory does tend to be short-lived.

With three out of the top four cars eliminated within corners of the start, Hamilton - who also made a fantastic start - found himself leading the race. The Englishman produced the drive of a champion in mixed conditions - he claimed that the rain made him believe that he could win - to register his 60th career win, ahead of a charging Daniel Ricciardo and teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

Ricciardo stayed out of trouble yet again to score his seventh podium of the season, while Bottas, who struggled for pace for majority of the weekend, would have been relieved to finish third. As things stand, Bottas in third is closer to Vettel in second place, than Vettel is to Hamilton!

For a majority of the race, Hamilton, Mercedes and the fans waited for Ricciardo's Red Bull Racing car to unleash the pace it did in the practice sessions on Friday, but it didn't. Irrespective of the weather or the tyre compounds, Hamilton had Ricciardo covered and beat the field to score 25 points and extend his championship lead over Vettel to an almost unassailable 28 points.

For Hamilton, who has won three races on the trot and has been unbeaten since the summer break, the question now could be about how soon can he win his fourth title rather than if he can. Out of the six races that remain, Singapore was supposed to be Mercedes' Achilles' heel and a 1-3 finish will only bolster their confidence as the season nears the end. Unless something drastic happens, like it did in Singapore for Vettel, for Hamilton to lose his lead in the Drivers' Championship would be difficult.

Read More