Singapore Grand Prix: Jolyon Palmer insists he will be with Renault for remainder of season

>Singapore: Jolyon Palmer insisted he'll be with Renault until the end of the Formula One season on Thursday, dismissing reports that he will be replaced by Carlos Sainz in a matter of weeks.

Palmer is yet to score a point this year, fuelling rumours he'll make way for Toro Rosso's Sainz as early as the upcoming Malaysian Grand Prix.

Asked to comment on the speculation, Palmer shot back: "I don't care too much to talk about it, no.

"I know what's happening, I think there will be an announcement probably at some point in the future, not too long."

Sainz is rumoured to be moving to Renault as part of a deal in which Toro Rosso will stop using Renault engines and switch to Honda instead.

"I've got a contract for seven more races this year. There have been suggestions for I think 35 races that I won't be in the next one so this is nothing new for me," said Palmer, 26.

"It's water off a duck's back now. For most races this year it's been the case, so nothing changes... I've got seven races to do, I'll be in Malaysia. I'll be racing till Abu Dhabi," he said, referring to the season finale.

Sainz said it was a "privilege" to be linked to Renault, adding: "I can't really comment until there's an announcement " if something's signed, then it will be time to talk.

"But at the moment... it's just talking about something that hasn't happened yet."