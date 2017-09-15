Singapore GP to remain in Formula 1 Worlds until 2021

Madrid, Sep 15 (IANS) The Singapore Grand Prix, which celebrates its 10th edition this weekend, will continue to feature in the Formula One World Championship for four more seasons, until 2021, the F1 organisers announced on Friday.

The night race, which takes place on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, will continue as part of the Championship as one of the most attractive and spectacular races, the organisers said on the official F1 website, reports Efe.

"The Singapore Grand Prix is a signature Formula 1 race and therefore we are very pleased that it will continue to feature on the calendar for a further four years," said Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of F1.

"The first ever night race in this sport is one of the most thrilling events of the year," he added.

Singaporean Minister of Trade and Industry S. Iswaran stressed the "significant benefits" that the race has generated for the country and for the sport.

"We look forward to the continued support of all Singaporeans as we work with Formula 1, Singapore GP, and all stakeholders, to ensure the F1 Singapore Grand Prix remains an event that we can all be proud of," said the Minister.

