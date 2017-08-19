Singapore firm's $150 mn fund to be invested in India, China

Singapore, Aug 19 (IANS) Singapore-based investment banking and advisory firm Midas Investments Consulting has launched a $150 million fund. The Midas Global Media Opportunities fund will have a primary geographic focus on India and China.

They may also invest in selected entertainment properties in Europe, Australia and North America.

Investments will be across films, digital and broadcast content, talent management, new age technology companies and global entertainment, corporate and social events, reports variety.com.

Midas has entered into a long term partnership with two Singapore companies that focus on Indian content, Indie Muviz and M! Capital Ventures. Midas is also in advanced talks with potential US and Chinese partners.

Indie Muviz operates streaming platform Muvizz.com. The company also produces shorts. A feature film "Bhonsle", starring Manoj Bajpayee, is in the works. The firm's foray into event management includes the first edition of the South Asian Film Festival to be held here later this year.

M! Capital Ventures is a film production, distribution and investment entity. Upcoming productions include "The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir", starring Dhanush, Erin Moriarty, Barkhad Abdi and Berenice Bejo, that will release in English, French and Tamil versions next year, and the Hindi-language remake of "Rambo", starring Tiger Shroff.

The company has also invested in "The Song of Scorpions", starring Golshifteh Farahani and Irrfan Khan.

"This is a very interesting space for our investors not only from a diversification perspective but also with the exponential growth in mobile and digital technologies," Midas chairman and managing director Inder Preet Singh said.

--IANS

