Singapore condoles Vajpayee's death

Singapore, Aug 17 (IANS) Singapore on Friday condoled former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee's death describing him as a selfless and visionary leader.

"Deepest condolences to the government and people of India on the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee," Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, a person of Indian origin, wrote in the condolence book at the Indian High Commission here.

"Mr Vajpayee was a selfless and visionary leader who made great contributions to India, transforming her economy and elevating her standing in the region and the world," Balakrishnan said.

"He oversaw strong growth in the relations between our two countries and will always be remembered as a good friend of Singapore."

Vajpayee, 93, passed away here on Thursday evening after a prolonged illness.

--IANS

ab/nir