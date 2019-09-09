Singapore has become fulcrum for India's policies: EAM S Jaishankar

While speaking at the inaugural session of 'Start Up and Innovation Exhibition' in Singapore, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said, "We have a very robust defence relationship. We have just completed 25 years of uninterrupted Naval exercises, which I think is the longest that India has with any country in the world." "In political, strategic as well as economic commercial areas, Singapore has become a fulcrum for India's policies. Today, what started as a bilateral relationship is something that has grown very much bigger," EAM added.