Singapore based bakery chain comes to India

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IANS) BreadTalk, a leading bakery chain based out of Singapore, is all set to open in the capital city.

Located on the first floor of Select Citywalk, the doors of this BreadTalk outlet will open to welcome consumers on October 17, said a statement.

With the opening, consumers in India can expect the same authentic taste of the brand's signature Flosss bun, Japan Light Cheesecake, Messy buns, Hokkaido Roll, Chilli Pepper Dog, Pumpkin Loaf, Singapore Curry Chicken Bun, Salted Egg Lava Croissant, Tuna Bun, Raisin California Dry Cake and so on.

For the founders, George Quek and Katherine Lee, BreadTalk didn't start as a business but a passion to break and change prosaic habits to create something new and cutting edge for people.

India will be the 18th territory where BreadTalk will open an outlet, joining the list of close to 900 existing outlets across key markets such as Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Sri Lanka and the Middle East.

Tan Aik Peng said: "We are very excited to work with SomDatt Group to open our first BreadTalk outlet in New Delhi."

Added Abbott, CEO of the bakery chain: "When we bring BreadTalk into India, it's more than just building a brand new bakery. What we are bringing into India is an excitement that will potentially redefine the bakery landscape in India."

--IANS

nv/bg