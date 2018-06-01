"Singapore has always been a source of foreign direct investment for India": PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Indian companies use Singapore as a 'spring board' for entire ASEAN region. "Singapore has always been a source of foreign direct investment for India and also investments in foreign countries. It has also been a favourite destination for Indian investments abroad," said PM Modi "Indian companies use Singapore as a spring board for not only this country but for the entire Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region. For Singaporean companies, as India progress and develops, opportunities are coming up," said added Modi.