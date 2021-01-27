Who is Sindhutai Sapkal, 'Mother of Orphans' and Recipient of Padma Shri Award 2021?

The Padmashri awards for 2021 declared on Monday by the Ministry of Home Affairs, saw several winners from Maharasthra. Among them, one from Pune stood out: Sindhu Tai Sapkal.

Sindhu Tai Sapkal often referred to just as 'Sindhutai' or 'Mai' is often called as the 'Mother of a thousand orphans.' While her name refers to a thousand, Sidhutai has adopted close to 2,000 orphans and is grandmother to even more.

Sindhutai was born in a poor family in Wardha, Maharashtra. Much like a lot of girls born in India, Sindhutai was subjected to discrimination since being born: Sindhutai’s mother was averse to the idea of her going to school or getting an education. Her father, however, was keen on educating her and used to send her to school unbeknownst to her mother, who thought she was going out for cattle grazing. When she was 12 years old, Sindhutai was forced to quit formal education and marry a man who was 20 years her senior.

After her marriage as a child bride, Sindhutai was sent off to Navargaon, Wardha to live with her husband. The husband often and treated her with disrespect. Even as a teenager, Sindhutai started acting on her cause: She fought against the exploitation of local women by the Forest Department and the landlords.

When she was 20 and pregnant for the fourth time, rumours of her infidelity spread in the village, believing which Sindhutai’s husband beat his pregnant wife and left her to die. In a bloodied, semi-conscious state, she gave birth to a baby girl in a nearby chow shed.

She tried returning home, but her mother humiliated her and turned her away. With nowhere else to go and a baby to feed, Sindhutai started begging in trains and on the streets in order to survive. Fearing for her safety and that of her daughter, she spent her nights in cemeteries and cowsheds, says a report in India Today.

It was during this time that Sindhutai began spending time with orphaned children. She adopted around a dozen orphans and took on the responsibility to keep them fed, even if that meant begging a lot more.

Eventually, after years, in 1970, well wishers helped Sindhutai to set up her first Ashram in Chikaldara, Amravati. Her first NGO, Savitribai Phule Girls’ Hostel, was also formed and registered in Chikaldara.

Sindhutai has devoted her entire life to orphans. As a result, she is fondly called ‘Mai'(mother). Many of the children whom she adopted are well-educated lawyers and doctors, and some, including her biological daughter, are running their own independent orphanages.

For her exemplary contribution to society, Sindhutai Sapkal has received more than 270 awards from various national and international organizations, including the Nari Shakti award, India’s highest civilian award dedicated to women, which was presented to her by President Ram Nath Kovind in 2017. Ms. Sindhutai was also honoured with the award of Dr. Pinnamaneni and Smt. Seetha Devi Foundation in 2019. ‘Mee Sindhutai Sapkal’, a Marathi-language film based on her life was released in 2010.

“I have over a thousand children, about 200 sons-in-law and about 60 daughters-in-law. Yet, my desire to mother more orphans and reach out to needier doesn’t die. I would like to adopt all the 20 lakh orphans in the society. I need the cooperation of every person to achieve this,” she told The Hindu in 2019.

Reacting to the award, Sapkal told The Hindustan Times “I am overwhelmed after hearing the news of me being given the Padmashree award. It will certainly help to reduce the hunger of my children at the orphanage. All of them, who have till now, helped, supported and stood behind me strongly - this award is dedicated to them. And to all my children, who are my backbone. I never give up or have stopped my work despite the many obstacles in front of me. This award is for the hunger of my children. I never forgot my past and look forward to work more for my children."

“There was hunger and fire in my belly, which I realised is there in all my children’s stomach, so I shared my hunger with all and started the work for orphaned children. I remember my father while accepting this award. He always used to tell me to fight the situation rather than cry. I really miss him today," she added.

Sindhutai's orphanages and NGO run on public donations.