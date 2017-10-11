Sindhu to support Bridgestone campaign for breast cancer awareness

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) Olympic silver medallist P.V. Sindhu will support the Bridgestone Pink Valve Cap Donation Drive Campaign to create awareness about breast cancer.

Sindhu, the three-time World Badminton Championships medallist, will help generate funds for the Tata Memorial Hospital, Mumbai that hosts a specialist cancer treatment and research centre to provide cancer treatment and care of underprivileged patients. It will be a three-month-long campaign.

Sindhu, Bridgestone India's brand ambassador said: "I am glad to be associated with Bridgestone India and their campaign for the cause of women's health & safety. Statistics today reveal that almost one out of 28 women in India are at risk of Breast Cancer and eventually, loss of life if the cancer remains undetected.

"I believe such initiatives, especially for lesser privileged women, are imperative to curb the growth of the disease and will go a long way in making a healthier India."

--IANS

