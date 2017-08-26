Sindhu storms into World Badminton Championships final

Glasgow [Scotland] August 27 (ANI): P.V. Sindhu has stormed into the finals of the World Badminton Championship by defeating reigning junior world champion Chen Yufei of China 21-13 21-10.

Sindhu will now face Nozomi Okuhara of Japan. Okuhara entered finals by defeating India's Saina Nehwal earlier in the day. Sindhu has won two bronze medals at the World Championships in 2013 and 2014, but she will surely be looking to clinch the gold this time.

Okuhara became the first Japanese to make it to the final of the World Championships.

At 2-2 in the first game, Saina and Okuhara played a tough 32-shot rally where both players targeted the corners.

Saina took Okuhara out with a beautiful misleading shot to race to an 8-2 lead.

At 10-20, Saina wrongly judged Okuhara's shot and handed the silver medal to her.

Earlier, London Olympic bronze-medallist Nehwal, booked her place in the semi-finals after struggling past 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland.

After comfortably winning the opening game, Nehwal went down in the second before she rebounded strongly to register a 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 win over her Scottish opponent.

India's wait of clinching their maiden medal in the men's category at the World Championships shattered after Kidambi Srikanth slumped to a 14-21, 18-21 defeat at the hands of world number one Wan Ho in an exhilarating last-eight clash that lasted 49 minutes.

Earlier in the day, Denmark's Viktor Axelsen became the first male player from Europe since Peter Rasmussen in 1997 to enter the final of the World Badminton Championships. (ANI)