Sindhu in semis, Srikanth bows out of Badminton Worlds

Glasgow, Aug 25 (IANS) Continuing her good run, India's P.V. Sindhu won her quarter-finals match to advance while Kidambi Srikanth lost his men's singles encounter and bowed out of the World Badminton Championships here on Friday.

Sindhu, fourth seed, defeated fifth seed Sun Yu of China 21-14, 21-9 in a match which lasted around 40 minutes. She will now take on Chen Yufei of China, who continued her winning run by beating eighth seed Ratchanok Intanon Thailand 14-21, 21-16, 21-12.

In the other match, the Guntur player was beaten by top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea 21-14, 21-18 in 48 minutes.

Srikanth never looked in the contention in the first game as the South Korean star outplayed him in every department. But in the second game, Srikanth gave some fight before surrendering.

Five-time winner Lin Dan also defeated Wong Wing Ki Vincent to reach the semifinals.

The 33-year-old player defeated the 12th-seeded Wong from Hong Kong 21-17, 21-18.

The 2008, 2012 Olympic champion will now face top seed Son Wan Ho of South Korea, who beat Srikanth earlier.

