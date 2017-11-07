Sindhu, Saina eye final berth of National Badminton Championship

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Olympic medallists PV Sindhu and Saina Nehwal will try to capitalise their berths for the final event of women's singles in the 82nd Senior National Badminton Championship, when they take their respective opponents in the semi-final match of the event here on Tuesday.

In men's singles event world number two and four super series title holder Kidambi Srikanth will try to make into another final.

In the last-eight match of women's singles, Nehwal registered 21-17, 21-10 win over Aakarshi Kashyap to square off against Anura Prabhudesai in the semi-final match.

In another quarter final match, Sindhu excelled Shriyanshi Pardeshi 21-11, 21-17 to lock horns with Ruthvika Shivani G in the last-four match.

In men's singles, Srikanth displaying his ace form dismantled Shubham Prajapati 21-17, 23-21. He will take on Lakshya Sen in his next match.

In the quarter-finals, mixed doubles duo of Satwik Sai Raj R and Ashwini Ponnappa triumphed Shivam Sharma and Poorvisha S Ram 21-14, 21-12. They will meet the pair of Sanyam Shukla and Sanyogita Ghorpade in the first semi-final match of National Badminton Championship.(ANI)