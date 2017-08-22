Sindhu, Praneeth advance; Sumeeth-Ashwini lose at Badminton Worlds

Glasgow, Aug 22 (IANS) India's P.V. Sindhu, B. Sai Praneeth, Ajay Jayaram and the mixed doubles pair of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy advanced but the mixed doubles pairing of B. Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa lost in the second round of the World Badminton Championships here on Tuesday.

Fourth seed Sindhu, a two-time World Championships bronze medallist, moved past South Korean Kim Hyo Min 21-16, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Praneeth got the better of Hong Kong's Wei Nan 21-18, 21-17, while Jayaram crushed Austrian Luka Wraber 21-14, 21-12 in 31 minutes.

In the mixed doubles competitions, Sumeeth-Ashwini lost to Chinese 13th seed Wang Yilyu and Huang Dongping 17-21, 21-18, 5-21 in 58 minutes.

The pair of Pranaav and Sikki brushed aside Malaysian Yogendran Khrishnan and Indian Prajakta Sawant 21-12, 21-19 in 40 minutes.

Another mixed doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and K. Maneesha too exited the competition with a 20-22, 18-21 loss to Danish 14th seed Mathias Christiansen and Sara Thygesen.

