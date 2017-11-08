Sindhu, Nehwal to face each other at National Badminton Championships final

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): The 82nd Senior National Badminton Championships 2017 on Wednesday will witness a grandeur final between two Olympic medalists P.V. Sindhu and Saina Nehwal.

Olympic silver medallist Sindhu dismantled Ruthvika Shivani G 17-21, 21-15, 21-11 in the last-four match of the women's single event.

In another women's singles event Nehwal knocked out 21-11 21-10 Anura Prabhudesai to set a dream final happening for the first time in the history of Senior National Badminton Championships.

In men's singles event, Kidambi Srikanth, who is enjoying being world rank 2 with his rich vein form, sided Lakshya Sen 21-16 21-18 to set the stage for final against second seeded HS Prannoy who outclassed Subhankar Dey 21-14, 21-17 in the last four match.

Srikanth has recently defeated Prannoy in the semi-final match of Fench Open 2017 to clinch the title later.

In mixed doubles, duo of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N Sikki Reddy will play the final against Satwik Sai Raj R. and Ashwini Ponnappa, whereas in women's doubles, the pair of N. Sikki Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa will square off against Sanyogita Ghorpade and Prajakta Sawant.

In men's doubles, the young pair of Satwik Sai Raj and Chirag Shetty will lock horns with Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy.(ANI)