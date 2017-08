Glasgow, Aug 27 (IANS) India's Olympic 2016 silver medallist P.V. Sindhu lost to Japanese seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara in a pulsating women's singles final of the World Badminton Championships here on Sunday.

Fourth seed Sindhu lost 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 against the Olympic 2016 bronze medallist Okuhara in a gruelling match that lasted an hour and 50 minutes.

It was Sindhu's third medal at the World Championships, with a bronze apiece from the 2013 and 2014 editions in her bag.

--IANS

