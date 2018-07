Bangkok, July 15 (IANS) India's star shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost to reigning world champion Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in straight games in the women's singles final of the Thailand Open here on Sunday.

The second seeded Sindhu lost 15-21, 18-21 in 40 minutes as the 2016 Olympic bronze medallist from Japan took a 6-5 lead in head-to-head record.

