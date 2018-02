New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu lost in the women's singles final of the $350,000 India Open BWF World Tour Super 500 here on Sunday.

The defending champion lost 18-21, 21-11, 20-22 in an hour and nine minutes to fifth seeded Beiwen Zhang from the US.

