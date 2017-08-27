Sindhu to face Okuhara for her maiden gold at World Badminton Championships

Glasgow [Scotland], August 27 (ANI): Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will aim to clinch her first gold medal at the World Badminton Championships when she will locks horns with Japanese Nozomi Okuhara in the summit clash of the women's singles event here on Sunday.

Sindhu and Nozomi have faced each other six times so far, with each winning three matches.

The Olympic silver medallist assured India of a silver medal with a straight game win over Chen Yufei of China yesterday night.

The fourth-seeded lifted the spirits of the Indian camp by reaching the finals with a 21-13, 21-10 win over the World No 10 in a match lasting just 48 minutes.

In the other semi-final, 2012 Olympic bronze medallist Saina Nehwal lost 21-12, 17-21, 10-21 against Okuhara as she settled for a bronze medal.

This will be a third medal for the Hyderabadi shuttler in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions. With this win, she also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta.

The 22-year-old has been in rampaging form ever since the Rio Olympics, where she was defeated in the summit clash by Spain's Carolina Marin.

She clinched her maiden Super Series premier title at China Open last year before winning the India Super Series in April. She also won the Syed Modi Grand Prix Gold in January. (ANI)