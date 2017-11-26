Sindhu eyes Hong Kong Open Super Series title

Kowloon [Hong Kong], November 26 (ANI): India ace shuttler PV Sindhu will face defending champion Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles final match of the Hong Kong Open Super Series, here, on Sunday.

The Hyderabadi shuttler will aim to equal the score with Tai as she takes the court today to play her second successive finals of the tournament against the world number 1.

Tai, however, has an upper hand over Sindhu as she has drubbed the Indian in seven of the last ten encounters, including the All England and Australian Open tournaments this year.

Earlier, the Rio Olympic silver-medallist fended off sixth-seeded Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand 21-17 21-17 in a one-sided semi-final contest that lasted 43 minutes.

Sindhu, 22, had won the India Open and the Korea Open Super Series titles earlier this year. (ANI)