Sindhu crashes out of Malaysia Open

Kuala Lumpur, April 4 (IANS) Ace India shuttler P.V. Sindhu was knocked out of the 2019 Malaysia Open as she lost in straight sets to South Korea's Sung Ji Hyun in the second round here on Thursday.

After a tight first game, Sindhu failed to put up a fight in the second as she went down 18-21, 7-21 in the 43-minute affair.

Earlier on Wednesday, after facing some challenge from Japan's Aya Ohori in the first set, Sindhu completely dominated the second set as she defeated her opponent 22-20, 21-12 in 38 minutes.

The Indian challenge in the tournament now rests on Kidambi Srikanth, who will face Thailand's Khosit Phetpradab later in the day.

