Sindhu continues dominant run, enters Korea Super Series semis

Seoul [South Korea], Sept. 15 (ANI): Rio Olympic Silver-medallist PV Sindhu came out with yet another powerful performance as she defeated Minatsu Mitani of Japan on Friday to progress to the semi-finals of the ongoing Korea Super Series.

The fifth-seeded Indian shuttler defeated Mitani 21-19, 16-21, 21-10 in a gruelling last-eight clash that lasted for more than an hour.

Sindhu faced a tough challenge from her Japanese opponent and struggled to get going in the first set. However, the ace Indian shuttler somehow managed to win the first game.

In the second set as well, she was leading 13-8 but then Mitani made a stunning comeback and went on clinch the second game 21-18.

However, the Hyderabadi shuttler came dominated the deciding game from the very beginning and sealed the match to book her place in the last four.

Earlier in the pre-quarters, Sindhu saw off Thailand's Nitchaon Jindapol 22-20 21-17.

However, it was curtains down for Sameer Verma in men's singles event as he lost 20-22 21-10 21-13 in an hour and nine minute duel against top seed Son Wan. (ANI)