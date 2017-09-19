Sindhu aims to maintain winning run in Japan Open

Tokyo [Japan], Sept 19 (ANI): Fresh from her victory at the Korea Open Super Series badminton tournament, Rio Olympic silver-medallist PV Sindhu will aim to continue her rich vein of form when she heads into the Japan Open, which gets underway here later today.

Sindhu, who is seeded fourth in the tournament, will have to be at her menacing best to get through world No. 19 Minatsu Mitani in the opening round of the women's singles event.

The Indian badminton star recently took a sweet revenge of her 2017 World Championship final defeat to Nozomi Okuhara, by beating the Japanese opponent in the pulsating summit showdown of the Korea Open.

In an exhilarating clash that lasted one hour and 24 minutes, Sindhu produced a spirited performance as she bounced back from a game down to register a 22-20, 11-21, 21-18 win over Okuhara and eventually lift the third Super Series title.

Sindhu also became the first Indian to win the Korea Super Series title.

The Hyderabadi shuttler, however, could once again set up a clash against Okuhara in the second round of Japan Open if she overcomes the 26-year-old Mitani.

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal, who missed the Korea Open because of a slight thigh strain, has recovered from the injury and is all set to be back in action.

The former world No.1 will cross swords with Thailand's Pornpawee Chochuwong. It should be noted that Saina has a 2-0 record against world No.25 Chochuwong.

In men's singles event, Kidambi Srikanth will take on World No.10 Tian Houwei, while HS Prannoy will square off against Denmark's Anders Antonsen.

Parupalli Kashyap, on the other hand, will have to qualify for the main draw. (ANI)