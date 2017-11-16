Sindhu advances, Saina, Prannoy bow out of China Open

Fuzhou (China), Nov 16 (IANS) Star Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu advanced while Saina Nehwal and H.S. Prannoy bowed out of the China Open World Superseries Premier here on Thursday.

Sindhu outplayed Han Yue of China 21-15, 21-13 in 40 minutes to enter the third round.

Right from the word go, Sindhu dominated both the games. Her opponent never looked to be in the contention. Yue, however, tried to match the pace but failed and thus lost the issue to crash out.

Earlier, in the other match, which lasted 37 minutes, Japan's Akane Yamaguchi defeated Saina in straight games 21-18, 21-11 to advance in the women's singles category while Lee Cheuk Yiu overpowered Prannoy 21-19, 21-17 in 42 minutes in the men's singles category.

In the first match, Saina played to her potential but towards the end, the Hyderabadi shuttler lost the momentum.

In the second game, it was all about the Japanese shuttler. Saina seemed struggling and as a result Yamaguchi wrapped up the match comfortably.

In the men's singles match, Prannoy failed to live up to his reputation and surrendered the match in straight games. Prannoy, however, tried to bounce back but the Hong Kong based shuttler proved superior and edged past the Indian player.

In other matches, Chen Long of China and Lee Chong Wei from Malaysia took revenge to defeat Anders Antonsen of Denmark and Brice Leverdez of France, respectively, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rio Olympic champion Chen Long, the sixth seed, overcame Anders Antonsen of Denmark 21-17, 21-13 to advance.

Three-time Olympic silver medallist Lee Chong Wei overpowered Brice Leverdez of France 21-6, 21-9, who had edged past the Malaysian star 21-19, 22-24, 21-17 in the first round of the Badminton World Championships in August.

