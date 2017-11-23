Sindhu advances, Prannoy bows out of Hong Kong Open

Hong Kong, Nov 23 (IANS) Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu advanced while H.S Prannoy bowed out of the Hong Kong Open Superseries on Thursday.

Sindhu defeated Aya Ohori of Japan 21-14, 21-17 in 39 minutes to enter the third round.

Right from the start, Sindhu looked lethal and played aggressively to outplay her opponent in straight games.

In the men's singles, Kazumasa Sakai defeated Prannoy 11-21, 21-10, 21-15 in a match which lasted 54 minutes.

In the first game, the Indian shuttler was at his best. But the next two games saw a sudden downfall. Prannoy failed to match the pace of his opponent, leading to his defeat.

--IANS

gau/mr