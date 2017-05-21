Sinclair, Rodgers feted with awards in debut season with Celtic

Edinburgh, May 21 (IANS) English winger Scott Sinclair was on Sunday named the Scottish Football Writers' 'Player of the Year' for his contributions to Celtic's triumph of the Scottish Premiership this season.

The 28-year-old former Chelsea and Manchester City player netted 25 goals in his debut season, helping Celtic win not only the Scottish Premiership but League Cup as well.

The Scottish Cup final against Aberdeen is still to come.

Meanwhile, Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers in his debut season was feted with 'Manager of the Year' award by the football writers, reported BBC.

Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney won the writers' 'Young Player of the Year'.

--IANS

