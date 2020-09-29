Simplilearn and University of Massachusetts Amherst to Launch Online Post Graduate Program in Lean Six Sigma

- Program Offers Dual Certificate in Six Sigma and a Joint Certificate of Completion from Simplilearn-UMass Amherst BENGALURU, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading online bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced its partnership with the University of Massachusetts Amherst (UMass Amherst) to offer a specialized Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Lean Six Sigma. The Program is ideal for CXOs, Engineers, Analysts, and Mid-level professionals. Through the six-month Lean Six Sigma program, learners will acquire knowledge about the tools and techniques essential to implementing quality control in business processes, operations, production cycles, and process outcomes through re-engineering.

The Post Graduate Program in Lean Six Sigma is designed and delivered through Simplilearn's high-engagement bootcamp-style learning delivery model, which provides learners with an effective combination of self-paced, online classes, expert, instructor-led, live virtual classrooms, and interactive labs. The program curriculum is aligned with the official PMI-ACP® and IASSC LSSGB certifications.

In addition to over 150 hours of applied training, the program includes interactive peer learning through group projects and discussions coupled with 6 masterclass sessions by the University of Massachusetts Amherst faculty. Learners are given the opportunity to work on two mini-projects and one capstone project culminating the learning experience. The program also offers elective subjects on Six Sigma in IT, Healthcare, and Banking & Financial Services. On completion, program graduates will receive a dual certificate in Six Sigma and a joint certificate of completion from Simplilearn-UMass Amherst. Other benefits include official membership to the UMass Amherst Alumni Association and credits towards the online MBA program at Isenberg School of Management, UMass Amherst.

Commenting on the partnership with UMass Amherst, Mr. Anand Narayanan, Chief Product Officer, Simplilearn said, 'Lean Six Sigma as an industry-agnostic skill set has always been relevant, more so today with the arrival of concepts such as 'Digital Lean.' While firms grow at unprecedented speeds leveraging digital transformation, 'operational excellence' will matter for firms even more to maintain profitability. Being a certified professional in an area with such an impact on the digital transformation journey of an organization means that one gets to be an agent of change within the organization. In fact, experienced Lean Six Sigma certification holders are among the highest paid professionals globally. We are happy to collaborate with one of the world's leading research universities, UMass Amherst, in bringing the PGP Lean Six Sigma program to nurture leaders of the future. Through the program, we aim to empower learners with industry-relevant management skills, opening new growth opportunities. We've trained leaders at over 1000 companies across 150 countries with the purpose of inspiring and equipping professionals to be better and do better.' As noted by Isenberg School of Management Dean Anne Massey, 'Lean Six Sigma provides a set of skills that are versatile and applicable to learners across a range of industries. Having a competitive edge in the professional world is an asset which one can develop through constant learning and upskilling. Through our partnership with Simplilearn and this Post Graduate Program (PGP) in Lean Six Sigma, we hope to assist learners with enhancing efficiency and quality across the entire value stream, and develop managerial skills to lead lean system initiatives.' About Simplilearn Simplilearn is the world's #1 online bootcamp for digital economy skills training focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped more than one million professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing at Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech and the 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success. For more information, please visit www.simplilearn.com About the University of Massachusetts Amherst The University of Massachusetts Amherst, founded in 1863, is the flagship of the five campus UMass system and ranked #24 among national public research universities, ascending more than 20 places in recent years. As the largest public university in New England, it incorporates modern teaching methods with new communication and information technology, yet remains an immersive, residential campus serving approximately 30,000 students across an array of academic programs.

