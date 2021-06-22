Simplilearn Expands Its Senior Leadership Team With Four New Hires

• On-boards leaders in the product, CRM, partnerships, and analytics teams • Simplilearn Americas introduces a new leadership role; Jason Marcuson to join as Director - Partnership and Alliance BENGALURU, India, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simplilearn, the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital economy skills training, today announced the appointment of four senior leaders to further strengthen its leadership teams across verticals.

P V Viswanathan (Vishy) joins Simplilearn as Senior Director Product Management. Vishy brings with him 17 years of rich experience in product management and software development in varied industry verticals like computer networking, telecom, retail and e-commerce. In his new role at Simplilearn, Vishy will lead the Product teams that manage the learner management software platform as well the platform tools focused on scaling Simplilearn's business. Before joining Simplilearn, Vishy worked as a Principal Product Manager with Walmart Labs. In the past, Vishy has also been associated with brands like Cisco Systems, Amazon Sellers, Lucent Technologies and Future Software.

Jason Marcuson joins as Director - Partnership and Alliance and will be part of Simplilearn Americas. In this newly created role, Marcuson will drive the US partnership outreach and engagement for all universities and industries. He was on the Board of Directors at TechPoint Foundation for Youth, for more than four years prior to joining Simplilearn. He has 19 years of experience and has worked with Kaplan as a National Accounts Director-Strategic Partnerships and Wiley as a Director of Sales.

Gaurav Agrawal joins Simplilearn as Director - Analytics and Data Science. Gaurav is an analytics professional with 9 years of experience using data-driven insights and process optimization to drive business growth, customer lifecycle, marketing efficiencies, and product innovations. At Simplilearn, Gaurav will define the analytics vision, build and manage our analytics tools and frameworks, and shape the direction of short and long-term business priorities with actionable data insights. Some of the companies he was associated with include Domino's Pizza, IndiaMart, and Capillary Technologies.

Vivek Maheshwari joins Simplilearn as Director - CRM. He comes with 11 years of diverse experience in sales, marketing, and CRM in e-commerce, retail and telecom. In his new role, Vivek will be responsible for delivering scalable and personalised communication to customers across the funnel and will drive the customer engagement and retention charter for the organisation. Prior to joining Simplilearn, Vivek was associated with Lifestyle International & Vodafone Idea Ltd.

Welcoming the new leaders, Krishna Kumar, Founder & CEO, Simplilearn, said, 'Edtech as a sector has witnessed some path breaking growth numbers in the last one year, and is only bound to go further. At Simplilearn, we are at a pivotal point in our growth journey as we align to cater to the evolving needs of the consumer and the tech industry. Be it our India or Americas business, the demand for tech skilling programs is unanimous across. With that in mind, we are thrilled to welcome P V Viswanathan (Vishy), Jason Marcuson, Gaurav Agrawal and Vivek Maheshwari as part of our leadership team at Simplilearn at a significant time like now. We believe that the knowledge and expertise that each of these leaders bring to the table, will help us grow as a world-class team and achieve the vision of creating a job-ready global workforce.' About Simplilearn Simplilearn is the world's leading online Bootcamp for digital skills training, focused on helping people acquire the skills they need to thrive in the digital economy. Simplilearn provides outcome-based online training across technologies and applications in Data Science, AI and Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Digital Marketing, DevOps, Project Management, and other critical digital disciplines. Through individual courses, comprehensive certification programs, and partnerships with world-renowned universities, Simplilearn provides millions of professionals and thousands of corporate training organizations with the work-ready skills they need to excel in their careers. Based in San Francisco, CA, and Bangalore, India, Simplilearn has helped over 2,000,000 professionals and 2,000 companies across 150 countries to get trained, acquire certifications, and reach their business and career goals. With over 1,000 live classes each month, real-world projects, and more, professionals learn by doing with Simplilearn. Ongoing industry recognition for the company includes the 2020 Aegis Graham Bell Award for Innovation in EdTech, 2020 Stevie® Gold Award for Customer Service Success, and recognition by the prestigious Training Industry Inc. as one of the Top IT Training Companies for 2020.

