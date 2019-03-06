Simple make-up guide for beginners

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) It doesn't matter if you are a beginner at putting on make-up. Just go with the basics like a foundation and liquid lipstick to give your lips a soft hint of colour and use the same colour on your cheeks to give it a glow, say experts.

Vineeta Singh, make-up expert and CEO from SUGAR cosmetics and make-up advisors from TheBalm Cosmetics, India, have listed tips to make life easier for beginners.

* To begin with, always start putting your make-up on a fresh and clean canvas. This means that you should always wash your face, and clear out any residue with a good cleansing lotion or cleansing water to start right. The same step is mandatory before you retire for the day. This helps to avoid clogging of pores and ensures healthy skin.

* Always begin with a face primer before your foundation and concealer to make your makeup last the whole day. This primer can even be used with any make-up base to give you fresh looking matte skin all day.

* Next, use the foundation for a medium to full coverage make-up look and to cover minor spots. Use it with a flat foundation brush for more coverage or a buffing brush for a more natural look.

* Then use liquid highlighter depending on your skin tone over your eyelids, on the inner corners if you have close set eyes to make them appear more brighter and over the top of your cheekbones to give it the luminous glow.

* Dab on a red liquid lipstick to give your lips a soft hint of colour. Use the same colour on your cheeks to give it a rosy glow.

* For your lips, it is essential to apply a clear lip tint or a lip balm at least 10 minutes prior to using your lipstick. A better alternative to this would be a lip primer. This helps in the smooth application of lipstick and makes it last longer.

* As a beginner, your go-to lipstick should definitely be a subtle shade (soft pink or nude brown). Opt for a classic bullet lipstick with a comfortable velvety matte finish.

* For an easy, everyday make-up look, skip the kajal and wear a volumising mascara that will make your eyes look bigger and brighter.

--IANS

