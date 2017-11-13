Simona Halep leads WTA rankings

Madrid, Nov 13 (IANS) Romanian tennis player Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday, while Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza remained in second place.

There were no changes in this week's top 10, as Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki held the third position, followed by Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, reports Efe.

United States' players Venus Williams and Coco Vandeweghe came in fifth and 10th, respectively.

Further down the rankings, Monica Niculescu of Romania jumped 22 positions to 78th place and Pauline Parmentier of France climbed 10 places to the 81st spot.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are as follows:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,175 points

2. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,135

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,015

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,730

5. Venus Williams (United States) 5,597

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,500

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,010

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,420

9. Johanna Konta (United Kingdom) 3,610

10. CoCo Vandeweghe (United States) 3,258

--IANS

sam/bg