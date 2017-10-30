Simona Halep leads WTA rankings

Madrid, Oct 30 (IANS) Romania's Simona Halep continued to lead the Women's Tennis Association rankings released on Monday while Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki came in third.

Wozniacki, 27, climbed three spots after she beat American Venus Williams, who occupied the fifth place, to win her first WTA Finals title in Singapore on Sunday, leaving Ukrainian Elina Svitolina in the sixth spot, reports Efe.

Spaniard Garbiñe Muguruza remained in the second spot while Czech Karolina Pliskova fell to the fourth.

The current WTA rankings and point scores are:

1. Simona Halep (Romania) 6,175 points

2. Garbiñe Muguruza (Spain) 6,135

3. Caroline Wozniacki (Denmark) 6,015

4. Karolina Pliskova (Czech Republic) 5,730

5. Venus Williams (US) 5,597

6. Elina Svitolina (Ukraine) 5,500

7. Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) 5,010

8. Caroline Garcia (France) 4,420

9. Johanna Konta (Britain) 3,610

10. Kristina Mladenovic (France) 2,885.

--IANS

sam/mr