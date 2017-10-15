De Silvestri saves Torino with late equaliser

Crotone (Italy), Oct 15 (IANS) Torino snatched a precious point with a late 2-2 draw against Crotone in an exciting Serie A clash here on Sunday.

Swedish midfielder Marcus Rohden opened the scoring for Crotone 25 minutes into the match at the Stadio Ezio Scida, while Spanish midfielder Falque scored the equalizer for Torino in the 53rd minute, reports Efe news agency.

Italian defender Bruno Martella netted the second goal for Crotone in the 64th minute.

Lorenzo De Silvestri, another Italian defender, saved Torino with a late equaliser in stoppage time to secure a 2-2 away draw.

After the home draw, Crotone holds 15th place in the Serie A standings, with six points, while Torino is in 8th place, with 13 points.

In the same round, Bologna pulled off a 2-1 home win over Spal to hold 7th place, with 14 points.

Spal is now in 18th place, with five points, after suffering its fifth defeat this season.

Sampdoria defeated Atalanta 3-1 in other eighth-round action, while Genoa got its first win of the season with a 3-2 away victory over Cagliari.

Sassuolo lost two points after a 0-0 home draw against Chievo Verona.

Napoli, which had a 1-0 road win over Roma on Saturday, leads the Serie A standings, with 24 points, five points ahead of Inter Milan, Lazio and defending champion Juventus, respectively.

--IANS

ajb/dg