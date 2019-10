As Diwali is around the corner, people are celebrating 'Dhanteras' on Oct 25 Shops were jam-packed on the auspicious occasion in Bhopal. Shoppers were seen buying silverware. The sales of electronic appliances and utensils increase on this day. 'Dhanteras' is the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. As per Hindu mythology, 'Dhanteras' is considered auspicious to buy precious metals, utensils on this day.