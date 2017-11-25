Silva leads Urawa to 2nd AFC Champions League title

Saitama (Japan), Nov 25 (IANS) Urawa Red Diamonds' Brazilian forward Rafael Silva on Saturday scored a late winner against Saudi Al-Hilal, leading the Japanese side to clinch the AFC Champions League title for the second time.

With just two minutes to go in the final's second leg, played at Saitama Stadium, Silva notched the only goal in the game with a shot from close range, reports Efe.

In the first leg played on November 18, Urawa had drawn 1-1 against Al-Hilal, when Silva also gave his team the lead before Syrian forward Omar Kharbin drew level.

Al-Hilal was denied their third AFC Champions League title, and the first since 2000, while Urawa clinched their second crown ten years after first winning the title.

With the win, Urawa secured a place in the FIFA Club World Cup scheduled for next month in United Arab Emirates.

