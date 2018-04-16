Silk weavers distressed due to imitation of patented traditional textile

Silk weavers in Varanasi are distressed over the lowering sale of 'Banarasi sarees', traditional silk, due to the rising unauthorised duplicity of the patented product. 'Banarasi sarees' are among the finest 'sarees' in India, which is known for its gold and silver brocade and lavish embroidery. The 'sarees' are made of finely woven silk and are decorated with intricate design, which are relatively heavy due to the intricacy of the designs.