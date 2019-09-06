Siliguri's Micro artist draws miniature painting of Chandrayaan-2's landing on thumbnail

A micro artist from West Bengal's Siliguri has shown perseverance and patience by drawing a miniature painting of Chandrayaan-2's landing on the moon, on his thumbnail. Ramesh Shah has become one of the forerunners of this art form in the world. Chandrayaan-2 will attempt landing on Moon between 1:30 am to 2:30 am on September 07. It will descend on to the Moon over a 15-minute time period and is India's most ambitious space mission till date. He has also registered with one of the most significant memberships of the Guinness Book of World Record for his artistic treasures. Being a micro artist, he drew Chandrayaan-2's landing painting on his right thumbnail by utilising 15 to 20 mm nail space, and it took three days for him to complete the entire painting. While speaking to ANI, Ramesh Shah said, "It would be a historic moment for India once the spacecraft makes a soft landing on the moon. Chandrayaan-2's Vikram lander will be landing, early on Saturday (September 07), near the South Pole of the moon's surface. After this, India will become the fourth powerful country of the world to make a soft landing on the moon." Shah further congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and space scientists ahead of Chandrayaan-2's landing.