'Silent protest' held outside UAE embassy over terror funding allegations

A protest was staged outside the United Arab Emirates (UAE) embassy on Sunday, to highlight the anger and frustration that still exists among Indians over incidents of terror outfits, including well known ones like the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) being bankrolled by financial institutions that operate out of countries such as the United Arab Emirates. Giving details, President and Project Development Officer of the NGO 'Serve for Human', Harish Malkoti said they are conducting a peaceful protest against the UAE, as several media reports showed that Dubai funded Pakistani banks for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack in India. Malkoti said they want India to take immediate and stringent action against the UAE, as terrorism and friendship can't go hand in hand. To curb terror funding activities in county, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and Haryana.